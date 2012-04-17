* Workers want talks with management over pay-union
* Strike could pinch consumers if prolonged
* LNG accounts for third of France's gas supplies
(Updates with details, background)
PARIS, April 17 Workers at GDF Suez liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminals in southern and western France were
blocking the unloading of vessels to demand a better sharing out
of profits, and prolonged action could lead to shortages, the
CDT union said on Tuesday.
Two vessels were blocked at Fos Tonkin and Fos Cavaou near
Marseilles on the Mediterranean, the union said. The workers
will not unload another vessel expected at the Monitor LNG
terminal on the Atlantic, although the union did not say when
the ship was due. All operations were expected to stop at the
terminal.
The strike could lead to gas shortages if the action is
prolonged because of a combination of low gas storage levels and
cold weather, which is forecast to continue through next week,
pushing heating demand higher, the union official said.
The strike kicked off just days before France's presidential
election. The state has reduced its ownership in GDF over the
past few years to 36 percent, and the workers want to make a
point that the government should take a more active role in
protecting their rights and the interests of the public, a union
official said.
LNG accounts for around third of gas supplies in France.
The workers are calling for a meeting with management to
discuss a raise in their annual bonus to reflect the higher
profits of the company, a CDT union official said, adding that
no meeting had yet been scheduled.
GDF Suez confirmed the strike but declined to comment
further.
The blocked vessels at Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin were the
Cheikh Bouamama, with an LNG capacity of 74,000 cubic meters,
and Al Gharrafa, of 216,000 cubic meters, according to AIS Live
ship-tracking data on Reuters.
French LNG workers last downed tools for two weeks in autumn
2010 as part of wider strike to combat pension reforms.
French utility GDF Suez took full control of Britain's
International Power on Monday through a sweetened offer
of 6.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion), leaving the world's
biggest independent power producer better placed to win
contracts in fast-growing emerging markets.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Additional reporting by Marion
Douet and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jane Baird)