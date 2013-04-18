* GDF Suez controls 90 pct of residential gas market
* Only 48 pct of public know it is possible to switch
supplier
* French prices higher than liberalised Germany and UK
* Government says regulated tariffs here to stay
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 18 France should gradually phase
out regulated gas tariffs because they hinder competition and
keep prices artificially high, its competition authority said on
Thursday.
Regulated gas prices in France are based on a formula, which
includes the costs of procurement, transport, storage,
distribution and commercialisation for market leader GDF Suez
.
The system has failed to lower consumer prices, the
antitrust body said, noting that French residential gas prices
are well above the European average and above prices in Germany
and Britain, where gas price regulation has been abolished.
"Regulated gas tariffs have a negative influence on
competition and do not benefit the competitiveness of French
companies nor the purchasing power of French consumers," the
Autorite de la Concurrence said in a recommendation to the
government about a reform of the gas market.
Energy minister Delphine Batho rejected the recommendation
and said in a statement the government wants to keep regulated
tariffs for gas and electricity.
"Regulated tariffs protect purchasing power in the long run,
which does not prevent consumers from benefitting from competing
offers if they are cheaper," she said.
Since 2007, gas companies in France have been able to sell
gas at unregulated prices, but the regulated gas market makes it
difficult for new entrants to break the stronghold of GDF Suez,
which controls 90 percent of the residential market.
Of the remaining 10 percent, 7 percent has been captured by
state-owned utility EDF, which uses its dominant
position in electricity distribution to sell gas to its
customers as well - at prices even higher than GDF Suez's, the
antitrust body said.
France's Poweo Direct Energie and Italy's Eni
each have about 1.5 percent of the market but struggle
to boost revenue despite selling gas at prices that undercut GDF
Suez by as much as 15 percent.
Foreign utilities such as Germany's E.ON and RWE
and Dutch Nuon avoid investing in the French
retail market, despite their presence in several other European
countries, because the regulated tariffs pose too big a risk for
them, the antitrust body said.
Unlike other countries, France does little to inform its
citizens about the possibility of switching suppliers, and polls
show that only 48 percent of the public knows this is possible.
The competition authority estimates the average residential
customer with gas heating could save up to 450 euros ($590) per
year, or 12 percent compared with regulated tariffs, by
switching to alternative suppliers.
"The very presence of regulated tariffs is the principal
reason for the dysfunction of the French gas market," the
antitrust body said.
Sixteen of the 27 EU countries have opted to retain
regulated residential gas tariffs. Prices are lower in the 11
countries that have liberalised.
In the first half of 2012, the average pretax gas price in
the European Union was 4.91 euro cents per kilowatt/hour,
compared with 5.3 cents in France, Eurostat data show.
Liberalised Germany had lower than average prices at 4.8 cents.
Prices in Spain and Italy, which also have regulated
tariffs, also were well above the European average.
By contrast, France's gas market for corporate users is more
competitive. GDF Suez and Total together control 49
percent of the industrial market and 72 percent of the small
companies market.
"We recommend the government scraps over the coming years
regulated tariffs, first for industrial clients, then small
companies, then residential customers," the antitrust body said.
France imports virtually all its gas via pipelines and LNG
terminals from Norway (36 percent), the Netherlands (19
percent), Russia (15 percent), Algeria (13 percent) and Qatar (6
percent).
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
