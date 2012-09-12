* Govt confirms price hike request from GDF Suez
* GDF Suez challenging 2 pct price hike cap imposed in July
- source
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Sept 12 French utility GDF Suez's
request to increase regulated gas prices by 7 percent
from October 1 met with a cool response from the government,
which called it excessive on Wednesday.
GDF Suez has asked the country's energy regulator to allow
it to raise tariffs by 0.9 percent to cover supply costs, with a
further 6 percent hike to compensate for a 2 percent cap imposed
by the government in July, sources familiar with the matter
said.
"I confirm that this request has been received by the
government," government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said
following a cabinet meeting. "This request as it stands is
unsatisfactory, it seems to us to be very high."
GDF Suez declined to comment.
Energy prices are a sensitive topic in France as consumer
purchasing power is hurt by economic weakness and high
unemployment. The government angered GDF Suez this summer by
deciding to limit gas price rises to 2 percent.
GDF Suez said last month it was ready to challenge the move
after successfully appealing to the French Council of State
against a freeze on gas tariffs imposed by the previous
government in the last quarter of 2011.
According to one of the sources, GDF Suez has already
submitted a fresh legal challenge over the 2 percent cap on
prices, which are set every three months.
The government decided on the limit this summer even as the
energy regulator said GDF Suez should have been permitted a 7.3
percent increase in order to cover its expenses. Gas import
costs remain substantially linked to the price of oil.
Over the past five years, the rise in oil prices contributed
to a 31 percent hike in regulated gas prices.
"We know there have been rises in the price of crude (but)
at the same time, it is also our duty to protect consumers and
their purchasing power," Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll
said after the cabinet meeting.
The government wants eventually to introduce legislation to
curb power consumption by making energy bills progressive and
linking them to consumption, household size and location,
Socialist member of parliament Francois Brottes told Reuters
last week.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Benjamin Mallet; writing by
James Regan; Editing by John Irish and Muriel Boselli)