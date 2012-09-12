* Govt confirms price hike request from GDF Suez

* GDF Suez challenging 2 pct price hike cap imposed in July - source (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Sept 12 French utility GDF Suez's request to increase regulated gas prices by 7 percent from October 1 met with a cool response from the government, which called it excessive on Wednesday.

GDF Suez has asked the country's energy regulator to allow it to raise tariffs by 0.9 percent to cover supply costs, with a further 6 percent hike to compensate for a 2 percent cap imposed by the government in July, sources familiar with the matter said.

"I confirm that this request has been received by the government," government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said following a cabinet meeting. "This request as it stands is unsatisfactory, it seems to us to be very high."

GDF Suez declined to comment.

Energy prices are a sensitive topic in France as consumer purchasing power is hurt by economic weakness and high unemployment. The government angered GDF Suez this summer by deciding to limit gas price rises to 2 percent.

GDF Suez said last month it was ready to challenge the move after successfully appealing to the French Council of State against a freeze on gas tariffs imposed by the previous government in the last quarter of 2011.

According to one of the sources, GDF Suez has already submitted a fresh legal challenge over the 2 percent cap on prices, which are set every three months.

The government decided on the limit this summer even as the energy regulator said GDF Suez should have been permitted a 7.3 percent increase in order to cover its expenses. Gas import costs remain substantially linked to the price of oil.

Over the past five years, the rise in oil prices contributed to a 31 percent hike in regulated gas prices.

"We know there have been rises in the price of crude (but) at the same time, it is also our duty to protect consumers and their purchasing power," Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said after the cabinet meeting.

The government wants eventually to introduce legislation to curb power consumption by making energy bills progressive and linking them to consumption, household size and location, Socialist member of parliament Francois Brottes told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Benjamin Mallet; writing by James Regan; Editing by John Irish and Muriel Boselli)