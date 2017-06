PARIS, Sept 17 The French government will seek to increase regulated gas prices by 2 percent on October 1, rejecting French utility GDF Suez's request for a 7 percent hike, a spokesman for the French Energy ministry told Reuters on Monday.

The news was first reported by French daily Le Figaro.

