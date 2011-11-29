Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
PARIS Nov 29 French Energy Minister Eric Besson is looking at ways to avoid an increase in gas tariffs for French households before next summer, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Eric Besson is studying all options and favours scenarios that would avoid any increase in gas tariffs for households between now and July," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
France's highest court said on Monday it had suspended a decision by the government to freeze gas tariff rises, a move opposed by former gas monopoly GDF Suez.
France will hold presidential elections in April 2012.
(Reporting By Marie Maitre and Caroline Jacobs)
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.