PARIS Nov 29 French Energy Minister Eric Besson is looking at ways to avoid an increase in gas tariffs for French households before next summer, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Eric Besson is studying all options and favours scenarios that would avoid any increase in gas tariffs for households between now and July," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

France's highest court said on Monday it had suspended a decision by the government to freeze gas tariff rises, a move opposed by former gas monopoly GDF Suez.

France will hold presidential elections in April 2012.

