PARIS, July 27 French power market regulator CRE has opened an inquiry into the prices of natural gas in the southern half of the country after a sharp increase in the PEG Sud hub's spot price premium to its equivalent in the north, the watchdog said on Friday.

The regulator said it will look into individual transactions on the wholesale gas market and will also control the availability and usage of gas infrastructure such as storage sites, LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and cross-border interconnection points.

"It has reached an average of 3 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) since April 1 and on many occasions it has gone above the 6 euro threshold," CRE said in a statement.

Looking at the prices recorded on the Powernext Gas Spot exchange, CRE said that the premium of the PEG Sud spot market to its PEG Nord equivalent was about 0.16 euros per MWh on average in 2011.

"The terminal strikes in April prevented vessels unloading, pushing up prices and there was a knock-on effect still being felt after France lost that month's supply," a French gas trader said.

Operations at GDF Suez's three LNG terminals in France were hit by a week-long strike last April. LNG accounts for a third of French gas supplies.

"Steady diversions to Asia have further reduced supplies of LNG. That has heightened the spread with the Nord market," the trader said.

"Also, there are bottlenecks preventing even distribution of gas across France's national network, which is why the effect of the April strikes are still being felt."

A CRE spokeswoman said that she could not provide any deadline for the investigation.

