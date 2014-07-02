* To be completed by end-2016
* Ukraine crisis makes LNG-to-Germany link more important
* To help unify French market, diversify European supply
* Grid sees potential for reverse flow
By Michel Rose
CREPY-EN-VALOIS, France, July 2 A pipeline under
construction in the beetroot fields of northern France is set to
link a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of
Dunkirk with Germany by 2016, offering Europe's biggest energy
market an alternative to Russian gas.
Germany is currently the world's biggest importer of Russian
gas but the European Union in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine
has reiterated its call for EU member states to reduce their
reliance on Russian energy.
The 300-kilometre-long Arc de Dierrey pipeline being built
by grid operator GRTgaz will mainly carry gas from state utility
EDF's new LNG terminal and improve transit to southern
France.
But its potential as an alternative link for Germany and
Switzerland have gained importance since the Ukraine crisis
reignited concerns about the transit of Russian gas to Europe.
"Arc de Dierrey is the first step of a grand plan to unify
the two French gas hubs," Olivier Aubert, head of supply at
GRTgaz, told Reuters in an interview.
"But it will contribute to another service in the future,
making France an entry point for gas in Europe. And the most
important market, that we all have in mind, is Germany."
Germany, which relies for 36 percent of its gas imports on
Russia, does not have direct access to an LNG terminal on its
coast, although two other terminals, in Belgium and the
Netherlands, can supply it with LNG.
LNG, which is cooled to a liquid for transit by ship, can
deliver gas from a diverse list of producers around the world.
In Europe it still struggles to compete with cheap, piped
gas from countries such as Russia, but French LNG operators are
among those betting that will change.
Faced with the prospect of declining North Sea production,
GRTgaz' majority shareholder GDF Suez and EDF are
upgrading France's three LNG terminals to increase the country's
import capacity.
LNG prices have been swollen by rising Asian demand since
2011's Fukushima disaster in Japan but new projects are coming
on stream in Australia and the United States in anticipation
that global gas demand will continue to grow.
The potential for U.S. supplies in particular, fed by cheap
shale gas and shipped from the U.S. east coast, is focusing
investor attention.
"It's totally possible that LNG becomes more competitive and
on that day, the question will come up about exporting to
central Europe," Aubert said.
"Germany is a first step," he said, but other countries
further east could also be interested. "That's the key point
today for these countries which have access to Russian gas only
through routes crossing Ukraine," he said.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom shut off supplies to
Ukraine on June 16 citing unpaid bills. It is the third such
stand-off between Moscow and Kiev in a decade and while gas is
still flowing via Ukraine to the EU, it has focused attention on
the issue of Europe's energy security.
IMPROVE INTERCONNECTIONS
The 635 million euro ($866 million) pipeline, whose
construction started in March in the plains north of Paris, has
received a 77-million-euro subsidy from the EU for its role in
diversifying European energy procurement.
It will also fully unify France's two gas zones, Peg Nord
and Peg Sud, which have experienced diverging prices in recent
years, with prices in the south, which already depends on the
global LNG market, rising well above those in the north, which
is supplied by pipelines.
To that end, GRTgaz is expected to take a final investment
decision at the end of 2015 on another section of pipeline in
the Val de Saone in the centre of the country. That will remove
the bottleneck between the two zones - currently linked only by
a low-capacity pipe - by around 2018.
In the meantime, work on a section called Hauts de France II
is expected to be finished this year. It will then link up with
the Arc de Dierrey pipeline, joining the towns of Cuvilly in
Picardy and Voisines in the Champagne region and forming an arc
east of Paris.
Phase 1 will be ready in November 2015 when the Dunkirk LNG
terminal is completed, and phase 2 will link up with existing
pipelines to Obergailbach on the German border and Oltingue on
the Swiss border in November 2016.
Gas currently flows in one direction only, from Germany to
France, but there is no major technical issue preventing it from
flowing the other way, Aubert said.
However, France would have to change the way it odorises gas
if it wants to start exporting to Germany, he added. Under
French law, the odorisation process - adding a smelly liquid
into natural gas distribution system so that leaks are easily
detectable - is done centrally at gas hubs.
In Germany and most other European countries, however, it is
done at stations outside each city. GRTgaz is currently
experimenting with the first non-odorised link in France near
the Belgian border to prepare for that possibility, Aubert said.
Russian gas supplies make up only about 10-15 percent of
French needs, and Aubert said this meant France could cope
without Russian gas, except in the case of extremely low
temperatures, which are seen about every 50 years.
Nevertheless, Aubert believes other reverse flows should be
made possible to improve France's options, such as the Marches
du Nord Est link which carries North Sea gas to Italy via France
and Switzerland.
"We could totally imagine to make this pipe flow in the
other direction, in case there's a lot of gas in Italy but not
enough in France, for example," he said, adding that the
investment costs involved in doing so would be minimal.
