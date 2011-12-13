PARIS Dec 13 French gas prices for households and businesses are set to rise by 4.4 percent from January 1, 2012, the energy ministry said on Tuesday, after the highest court last month suspended a government move to freeze gas prices until the presidential election in April 2012.

The freeze on prices was opposed by former gas monopoly GDF Suez, which had asked for a price rise in Oct. 1 to cover its gas supply costs. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)