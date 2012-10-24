PARIS Oct 24 GDF Suez's smaller rivals
plan to take the state to the top administrative court again
over a price rise cap decided in September, the gas suppliers'
association Anode said on Wednesday.
Anode, which groups independent gas suppliers such as Poweo
Direct Energie and Eni, said the cap on
state-controlled gas tariffs was distorting competition in a
market which was fully opened in 2007.
The government in September capped a gas power tariff
increase set to take place on Oct. 1 to 2 percent, well below
the 6.1 percent recommended by France's energy regulator CRE.
"In a context which is already particularly difficult for
members of the association, the market opening to gas supplies
for the retail market is seriously under threat again," the
group said in a press release.
GDF Suez, the country's former gas monopoly -- which could
also decide to take the government to court over the price cap
-- was not immediately available to comment.
The government, GDF Suez's main shareholder, is required by
law to rubber stamp tariff requests but has sought to bar them
several times, most recently trying to cut a 7 percent hike that
the utility wanted to implement as of Oct. 1 to 2 percent.
The French government sets new gas tariffs every three
months under a proposal by former monopoly GDF Suez.
As part of its review of France's energy policy, the new
Socialist government is looking into how it can change a law
that allows the GDF Suez to ask for higher natural gas prices -
if merited and backed by the energy regulator CRE.
