PARIS Oct 24 GDF Suez's smaller rivals plan to take the state to the top administrative court again over a price rise cap decided in September, the gas suppliers' association Anode said on Wednesday.

Anode, which groups independent gas suppliers such as Poweo Direct Energie and Eni, said the cap on state-controlled gas tariffs was distorting competition in a market which was fully opened in 2007.

The government in September capped a gas power tariff increase set to take place on Oct. 1 to 2 percent, well below the 6.1 percent recommended by France's energy regulator CRE.

"In a context which is already particularly difficult for members of the association, the market opening to gas supplies for the retail market is seriously under threat again," the group said in a press release.

GDF Suez, the country's former gas monopoly -- which could also decide to take the government to court over the price cap -- was not immediately available to comment.

The government, GDF Suez's main shareholder, is required by law to rubber stamp tariff requests but has sought to bar them several times, most recently trying to cut a 7 percent hike that the utility wanted to implement as of Oct. 1 to 2 percent.

The French government sets new gas tariffs every three months under a proposal by former monopoly GDF Suez.

As part of its review of France's energy policy, the new Socialist government is looking into how it can change a law that allows the GDF Suez to ask for higher natural gas prices - if merited and backed by the energy regulator CRE. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Benjamin Mallet; editing by Keiron Henderson)