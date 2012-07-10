PARIS, July 10 The French government has decided
to work on a structural reform of regulated energy tariffs, the
energy ministry said on Tuesday.
This comes after the country's top court canceled a decree
freezing GDF Suez' regulated gas tariffs from October
to December 2011 and ordered the new government to apply a
retroactive rise on the bill paid by households during that
period.
"The work will lead to a revision of calculations of
regulated tariffs as well as to speedy measures to fight energy
poverty as soon as possible ," the ministry said.
The price rise for households could be as high as 10 percent
to reflect supply costs, according to calculations carried out
by France's energy regulator CRE at the end of 2011.
The French government said on Monday it planned to cap the
next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2
percent, or inflation, from August 1.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Muriel Boselli)