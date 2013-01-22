PARIS Jan 22 A gas leak at a factory in France left a strong odour over Paris and large areas in the western part of the country early on Tuesday, police said.

A police official told Reuters that a leak of mercaptan gas from a factory in Rouen, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Paris, was responsible for the smell. He added there was no danger to the public.

A second police official in Paris said authorities were being flooded with calls from worried residents in the French capital.

A news website, Tendanceouest, said the leak was from a Lubrizol plant that makes oil additives. The website said the sulfur smell from the gas was causing migraines, irritations and nausea around Rouen.

Several Paris residents reported a very strong odor of diesel fuel.