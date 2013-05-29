(Fixes spelling of Autin)
MONTPELLIER, France May 29 Two men married each
other in the southern French city of Montpellier on Wednesday,
in the first same-sex wedding in a country rocked by protests
for and against the reform.
Vincent Autin and Bruno Boileau exchanged vows in the
futuristic city hall before the mayor, relatives, friends and
media as police stood guard outside to ensure the ceremony was
not disrupted.
"It's a great pleasure for me to declare you married by
law," said Montpellier's left-wing Mayor Helene Mandroux, as the
couple embraced to a huge cheer from an audience of about 500.
On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of opponents of gay
marriage flooded Paris in a rally that ended in clashes between
police and hardliners. But protesters stayed away from the
wedding in Montpellier, France's self-proclaimed most
gay-friendly city.
