PARIS Feb 7 French utility GDF Suez
is still receiving 10 percent less gas from Russia than
usual import levels after flows dropped between 20-30 percent
below norms last week, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Today we received around 10 percent less than normal," he
said, but added reduced imports from Russia were not a problem
to French gas supply as they only represent around 15 percent of
the utility's gas sources.
Russia cut gas exports to Europe last week following soaring
domestic gas consumption during a cold snap.
GDF Suez was importing gas and withdrawing the fuel from
storage sites at maximum levels on Tuesday, after cold weather
boosted demand, the spokesman said.
Gas Infrastructure Europe, a European gas lobby, estimated
French gas storage levels were the lowest in Europe on Monday,
at 49.4 percent full.
French electricity consumption is expected to reach a new
record high at peak time on Tuesday night.
