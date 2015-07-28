PARIS, July 28 France's ACPR financial sector
regulator has fined Italian insurer Generali five million euros
($5.52 million) for failing to have sufficient money laundering
controls in place.
ACPR inspectors found fault with internal money laundering
and terrorism financing controls at the company's French life
insurance arm prior to 2012, the regulator said in a ruling.
"These failings can only be explained by insufficient
attention towards these questions during the period prior to
ACPR's inspections," the ACPR said.
Generali said in a statement that it had since taken
measures to address the ACPR's concerns by building up a team of
60 people and committing to invest 31 million euros to deal with
the issue.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Geert De Clercq)