PARIS Nov 4 France and Germany have agreed that
banks in each country should pay 15 billion euros ($18.76
billion) toward a bank resolution fund that would limit the
fallout from a banking collapse, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Tuesday.
"We'll have a system of equal weights between France and
Germany, even if Germany has a lot of small banks and German
authorities want to contribute less, and we have large banks,"
Sapin told journalists. "(It will be) about 15 billion euros."
He added that the government was working with banks toward
the idea of making some of their contributions tax deductible.
(1 US dollar = 0.7996 euro)
(Reporting By Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur)