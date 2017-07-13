FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France and Germany to develop new joint fighter jet - document
#Industrials
July 13, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in a day

France and Germany to develop new joint fighter jet - document

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France and Germany have agreed to develop a European fighter jet to replace their existing fleets, part of a raft of new defence and security cooperation measures, according to a document issued after a Franco-German cabinet meeting in Paris on Thursday.

The two countries are to come up with a roadmap for developping the new aircraft by mid 2018, the document said.

The two governments also agreed to set up a cooperation framework for the next model of the Tiger attack helicopter and for tactical air-to-ground missiles.

The document also said that an overall contract was expected to be signed before 2019 for the German-led Eurodrone project, in which Spain and Italy are also participating.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Michel Rose; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

