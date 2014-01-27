PARIS Jan 27 An upcoming European Central Bank review of banks' assets should not uncover big surprises given the efforts already made to clean up their balance sheets, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

"There is no reason why we should find any dramatic situations given the efforts that have already been made," Noyer said at a meeting in Paris between French and German finance ministers and central bankers.

