PARIS Feb 9 The French and German central bankers warned on Tuesday against over-reacting to signs of economic weakness coming from China that has helped trigger a recent bout of financial market volatility.

Speaking at a meeting of French and German central bank governors and finance ministers in Paris, Bundesbank governor Jens Weidmann warned against painting everything black and said he did not expect a sharp deterioration of the Chinese economy.

"I agree with Jens Weidmann that finiancial volatility is somewhat excessive. I think we need to look through the short-term (market) swings," Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told journalists. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)