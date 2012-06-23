BERLIN, June 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will meet French President Francois Hollande late on Wednesday
ahead of a key European summit, a spokesman for the German
government told Reuters on Saturday.
"The purpose of the meeting is to prepare for the European
Council on Thursday and Friday," the spokesman said.
Hollande wants next week's European summit to agree on more
than just a growth package before he is ready to ratify the
bloc's fiscal pact, a French diplomatic source said on
Friday.
Hollande, who won backing from the leaders of Germany, Italy
and Spain in Rome on Friday for his growth proposals, also wants
an EU-wide agreement on progress towards banking sector
integration and other financial stability measures, the source
said.
On Friday, Merkel threw her support behind a growth package
worth 130 billion euros, equivalent to 1 percent of European
Union gross domestic product, following talks with other
European leaders on reviving the continent's economy.
Asked if an EU deal to invest 1 percent of the bloc's GDP to
restart growth would be enough for France to ratify the budget
discipline pact agreed earlier this year, the French diplomatic
source said: "No. We would need more. The growth element is
essential, but so is the financial stability element."
Hollande is due to meet the head of the European Central
Bank Mario Draghi and France's Central Bank Governor Christian
Noyer on Monday.