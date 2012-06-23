CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
BERLIN, June 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet French President Francois Hollande late on Wednesday ahead of a European summit, a spokesman for the German government told Reuters on Saturday.
"The purpose of the meeting is to prepare for the European Council on Thursday and Friday," the spokesman said without elaborating.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.