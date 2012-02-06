PARIS Feb 6 The leaders of France and
Germany told Greece on Monday time was running out in talks on a
broad debt restructuring deal and Athens would only get bailout
money from Europe if it lived up to its promise to deliver
economic reforms in return.
"We want this accord," French President Nicolas Sarkozy
said. "Greece's leaders have made commitments and they must
respect them scrupulously ... Europe is a place where everyone
has their rights and duties. Time is running out, it needs to be
concluded, it needs to be signed."
He and German leader Angela Merkel held a news conference
after an annual meeting of top government ministers from both
countries where they kept pressure up on Greece to meet reform
suggestions set out by the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund, known as "the troika".
"We want Greece to stay in the euro. To say it clearly, this
is the opinion of both of us," German Chancellor Merkel said.
"But I also say -- there can be no new Greece programme if
agreement is not reached with the Troika ... All those who bear
responsibility in Greece must know -- we will not deviate from
this position."