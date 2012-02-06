PARIS Feb 6 French President Nicolas Sarkozy held talks on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on deeping fiscal and economic cooperation in the heart of the euro zone and the escalating violence in Syria.

Following are comments from their news conference:

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

ON GREECE

"We have never been so close to the terms of a deal, both for public and private creditors."

"We want this accord. The Greek leaders have made commitments and they must respect them scrupulously ... Europe is a place where everyone has their rights and duties. Time is running out, it needs to be concluded, it needs to be signed."

ON SYRIA

"It's very shocking that the Russians, who have always been close to the Arab League, seem today to be taking a distance from them -- one asks oneself why?"

ON SOCIALIST RIVAL HOLLANDE'S VOW TO RENEGOTIATE EU FISCAL COMPACT

"When Germany or France sign a treaty, it engages the German people, the French people, both from the left and the right ... It is the engagement of the state, not of a politician.

It is the word of France and the word of Germany that counts, not the word of the French right or the German right."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

ON GREECE

"We want Greece to stay in the euro. To say it clearly, this is the opinion of both of us. But I also say -- there can be no new Greece programme if agreement is not reached with the Troika ... All those who bear responsibility in Greece must know -- we will not deviate from this position."

"I want to make clear once again that there can be no deal if the troika proposals are not implemented. They are on the table, time is of the essence. Something needs to happen quickly.

"I support, as the French president has, the idea that the necessary interest payments for the debt be paid into a separate account to make sure that Greece then consistently makes this money available.

"I believe it is important in the next days to see some progress. I honestly can't understand how additional days will help. Time is of the essence. A lot is at stake for the entire euro zone."

ON SYRIA

"We were not only disappointed but appalled that we were not able to get approval of a U.N. resolution. And I have to say here, Russia must ask itself if we are really in a historical situation where policy should be made separately from the Arab League. I can't imagine that this will prove to be a big success."

ON FRENCH ELECTION

"Today we will give a joint television interview as French president and German chancellor at a time when Europe is in one of its most difficult situations in decades ... I support Nicolas Sarkozy in every way just because we belong to allied parties, no matter what he does."