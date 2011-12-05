BERLIN Dec 5 Betting on the left winning back power in the euro zone's two biggest economies, French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande urged Germany's Social Democrats on Monday to join forces to prepare a post-conservative era where austerity is not the only rule.

Hollande, a Socialist keen to raise his international profile before April's election, made his case in Berlin on a day that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Paris for crunch talks on the euro zone debt crisis with her fellow conservative, President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"I want a strong alliance between France and Germany," Hollande told a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). "What I want to see is us work together to offer a shared vision."

Hollande wants a more interventionist European Central Bank (ECB) and, like his counterparts in the SPD who hope to win back power in 2013, he also advocates the issuance of pan-European government bonds in response to the debt crisis.

"I accept the ECB's independence but at the same time I want it to pay more attention to the situation in the real economy," Hollande said. "I hope it extends its role as lender and acts efficiently against speculation in the framework of its current statutes."

LEFT-WING DOUBLE

Hollande is consistently tipped in opinion polls to Sarkozy in an election over two rounds in April and May. It will be quickly followed by a parliamentary election in France. Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats face a difficult legislative election in September 2013.

"I will do everything in my power, everything, to make a success of the opening act, before your turn in September," he said, adding in German "Wir gewinnen zusammen" (we win together).

Merkel and Sarkozy have said they are committed to closer cooperation between Germany and France, long the central partnership of the European Union and the euro, as a means of stabilising the currency bloc.

Hollande said Europe could not be reduced to austerity measures alone, even as financial markets demand proof that governments can put public finances on a manageable footing after the debt surge caused by the economic downturn of 2008-2009.

The debt market crisis in the euro zone has forced three countries -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal -- into drastic austerity measures, and more recently led to the replacement of leaders in Greece and Italy by unelected technocrats charged with knocking state finances into shape faster to stem further problems across the euro zone.

Hollande said: "Where democracy retreats and politics pulls back, the markets advance."