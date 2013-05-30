PARIS May 30 France and Germany both back the
idea of having a full-time president of the Eurogroup of euro
zone finance ministers, President Francois Hollande said on
Thursday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"On the organisation of economic governance, we are both in
agreement that there should be more euro zone summits with a
full-time Eurogroup president with reinforced powers who could
also be given the mandate, by euro zone ministers, to push for
action on employment in industry and research."
Hollande, responding to the European Commission's remarks on
Wednesday that France should pursue structural reforms, said
France would respect its budget commitments but would take
responsibility itself for how it would proceed with reforms.