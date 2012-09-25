* Montebourg says France to use more partial unemployment
* Unions, employers weighing proposal in labour talks
PARIS, Sept 25 France should copy Germany's
labour model to help its struggling companies regain a
competitive edge, notably with more flexibility to cut wage
costs during a slump, French Industry Ministry Arnaud Montebourg
said on Wednesday.
With firms from carmaker PSA Peugeot to retailer
Carrefour planning mass layoffs, Montebourg is under
pressure to back reforms that will slow the pace of job losses
and strengthen businesses against shocks.
Montebourg said France should expand a scheme that lets
firms cut worker hours in a downturn, with benefits making up
the gap in their salary - a system that is widely credited with
limiting job losses in Germany during a 2008-9 economic crisis.
"When your revenue drops by 80 percent, the typical French
reaction has been to kick everyone out the door, losing
industrial know-how, skills, and devastating regions," he told
journalists in a briefing on the automobile sector.
"I am in favour of widening, of easing access to partial
work rather than shutting factories - which is the German
strategy that worked so well for them in the crisis."
Continuing talks between unions and employers on labour
reform include the question of whether to broaden use of the
partial unemployment scheme. The government has called on all
parties to produce a deal by end-2012.
Moving toward Germany's so-called "Kurzarbeit", or "short
work" system, would respond to French executives' complaints
that when orders dry up, their only option is to lay off
workers, a lengthy and costly process fraught with legal risks.
Currently, French firms can resort to so-called "partial
unemployment" but financing is tiny, at under one billion euros
($1.30 billion), compared to the 6 billion Germany used for
Kurzarbeit. In France the duration is limited to 12 months and
applying for it is a lengthy process.
Among the strongest advocate for reform is struggling
carmaker PSA Peugeot, which plans to close its Aulnay assembly
plant and cut 8,000 jobs. Unions and management at its Sevelnord
factory in northern France have struck a deal that grants
Peugeot more flexibility on work hours.
Labour reform is one facet of a vast economic challenge
facing President Francois Hollande, who must address joblessness
above 10 percent while reducing the public deficit to 3 percent
of economic output by 2013 to meet European targets.
Piling pressure on the Socialist leader, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and Europe's central bank chief earlier urged euro
zone states to reform to improve competitiveness.
France's moderate unions favour changing the labour code,
and can strike a deal with employers without support from
hardline groups. Tougher unions may still call protests to
pressure the government to block or water down a reform.