PARIS Nov 13 The French prime minister will
tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week that France will
reform at its own pace, in response to reports that Berlin is
worried too little is being done to revive Europe's
second-biggest economy.
Premier Jean-Marc Ayrault, a fluent German speaker, will
have an hour-long private meeting with Merkel in Berlin on
Thursday to defend France's economic policy after reports
Germany fears newly unveiled measures to bolster French
competitiveness do not go far enough.
"The idea is to explain that France is reforming -- but at
our own pace," Jacques-Pierre Gougeon, an advisor to Ayrault who
is preparing his trip to Berlin, told Reuters.
"We cannot have the same reform in all countries. But France
is evolving and changing," he said.
German officials told Reuters last week that Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has asked a panel of advisers to
examine Socialist President Francois Hollande's reform plans,
concerned that France's economic malaise could impact the wider
currency bloc.
Despite denials that any such request was made, the report
has fanned talk of growing tensions between Berlin and Paris
since Hollande came to power in May and immediately challenged
Merkel's focus on austerity-only policies.
French European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve denied
any spat on Tuesday, telling a briefing with foreign media that
Franco-German relations remained solid, despite widespread
concerns that France may miss its 2013 deficit target.
"Mr Schaeuble is worried about growth in France. Well so are
we. We're not going to disagree on that," Cazeneuve said. "It's
a relation of trust and depth, it's frank and direct and you
won't find a German official who will tell you the contrary."
Hollande is under intense pressure to overhaul an economy
that is steadily losing competitiveness on global export markets
relative to Germany and to southern European countries that have
enacted far-reaching measures in the euro crisis.
Industry heads say high labour costs and rigid hiring and
firing rules give them a disadvantage to foreign rivals.
Ayrault last week unveiled a set of measures, including the
granting of 20 billion euros ($25 billion) in annual tax credits
to companies, in response to a review on industrial
competitiveness that urged cuts in labour costs.
Business leaders, smarting from increases in corporate taxes
in Hollande's 2013 budget, said the measures went in the right
direction but fell short of the 30 billion euros in direct cuts
to labour charges that they had hoped for.