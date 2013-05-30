* Merkel due in Paris to discuss euro integration
* German conservatives call Hollande's attitude "worrying"
* France vows to make deficit target by new deadline
By Mark John and Andreas Rinke
PARIS/BERLIN, May 30 President Francois Hollande
pledged on Thursday to carry out long overdue reforms of
France's pension system and labour markets but said it was up to
Paris, not the European Commission, to determine how they are
implemented.
At a joint news conference with visiting German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, Hollande defended his comment that the EU
executive cannot "dictate" reforms to member states - a defiant,
nationalist tone that angered Germany's ruling conservatives.
The two leaders agreed to propose that the 17-nation euro
zone appoint a full-time president and hold more frequent
summits to coordinate economic policy. They also promised to
speed up the disbursement of 6 billion euros in EU funds to
fight youth unemployment.
Hollande said France would stick to its objective of
balancing its budget in structural terms by 2017 and meet new
interim targets set by Brussels, but he bristled at detailed
suggestions from the Commission at what to do or avoid.
"The details, procedures and way of going about this are the
responsibility of the government and the state, otherwise there
would be no national sovereignty," the French leader said.
"There must be sovereignty over the implementation. The
Commission makes recommendations, it does not say in place of
the member states what they must do."
Merkel, who referred to Hollande as "Francois Mitterrand"
before correcting herself, did not comment directly on the
controversy but said France had been given two extra years to
meet its deficit reduction target in return for implementing
reforms.
"These go hand in hand," she said, noting pointedly that
Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Ireland had already
undertaken deep structural changes.
Unveiling reform recommendations for the 27-nation European
Union on Wednesday, the Commission urged Hollande to rein in
French public spending, revamp pensions and cut labour costs in
return for a two-year reprieve on budget deficit targets.
PROMISES
With concern growing in EU economic powerhouse Germany that
the euro zone's second largest economy is slipping deeper into
decline, Merkel allies warned that Hollande's attitude could
undermine efforts to bolster the euro zone economy.
On the day of her Paris visit, new figures showed French
unemployment had risen to a record 3,264,400 in April after two
unbroken years of monthly rises. Hollande stuck to his promise
to reverse the trend by year end despite economists' scepticism.
"It can't work when a big country like France says it can do
what it wants," said Michael Fuchs, deputy parliamentary leader
of Merkel's Christian Democrats.
"If a country in the EU and euro zone thinks it needn't keep
promises, that is worrying," he added.
Norbert Barthle, the party's spokesman on budgetary matters,
accused Hollande, whose poll ratings have fallen faster than for
any modern French president as the economy has slid into
recession, of playing to a domestic audience.
He said the EU Commission had already been too generous in
giving France a further two years to bring its deficit below the
bloc's 3 percent ceiling after Paris conceded it would miss the
target this year.
"France won't be able to bank on such indulgence again," he
said.
Paris says it expects to bring its deficit back under the
upper limit well in time for the new 2015 deadline and is
already preparing to reform its generous pension system.
Wary of upsetting negotiations on the issue, Hollande said
this month the French people should expect to have to work "a
bit longer". In Merkel's presence, he said the reform would be
pushed through this year.
However, he appeared to rule out a new overhaul, urged by
the EU executive, of special early retirement deals for groups
such as train drivers, saying they had already been reformed.
French officials were also irked that the Commission warned
Paris against raising pension contributions to balance the
system by 2020 on the grounds that it would make high French
labour costs even less competitive.
Hollande is looking to increase the contribution period for
a full pension, and possibly the rate, rather than lift the
statutory retirement age or cut final benefits.
The Commission specifically listed an increase in the
retirement age as a measure that France should examine.
RELATIONS "AS NORMAL"
Merkel and Hollande were at pains to insist that
Franco-German cooperation, one of the historic drivers of EU
integration, is working well.
A joint paper on future euro zone governance to be sent to
fellow leaders ahead of next month's EU summit went somewhat
further than expected, while remaining within the limits of the
current EU treaty.
Officials on both sides had played down expectations of any
major European policy initiative before Germany's September
election when Merkel will seek to win a third term.
Merkel said the currency area needed more economic policy
coordination because recently tightened budget rules were still
insufficient to prevent a repeat of the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis. She did not repeat past calls for treaty change.
Merkel's visit, to end with a private dinner, has also come
with Paris and Berlin at odds over whether the EU should risk a
trade dispute with China by imposing duties on its solar panel
exports in the coming days - a move Germany has opposed.