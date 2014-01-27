PARIS Jan 27 France and Germany agree on the
priciple that banks' speculative activities must be separated
from other business lines, French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Monday.
"We have confirmed our agreement in principle on the
separation of speculative banking activities," he said after a
meeting of the French and German finance ministers and central
bankers in Paris.
His German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said that the
two countries also aimed to ensure that a new financial
transaction tax did not not harm the functioning of their
financial markets.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Nick Vinocur)