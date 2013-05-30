PARIS May 30 France has an obligation to press
ahead with structural reforms now that the European Commission
has granted it two extra years to reduce its budget deficit,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with French President
Francois Hollande after talks on reforming Europe, Merkel listed
countries, including Spain and Greece, that have enacted tough
structural reforms while slashing their budget deficits but did
not include France.
"We agreed to give France two more years to cut its deficit
to 3.0 percent (of gross domestic product)... and coupled with
that is the expectation that reforms will be implemented. These
go hand in hand," Merkel said.