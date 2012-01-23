LONDON Jan 23 France and Germany will
call on Monday for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to
prevent lending to the real economy being choked off, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble and his French
counterpart Francois Baroin will urge special treatment for
banks that own insurance companies, according to a joint paper
seen by the newspaper.
The pair will also urge important elements of the Basel III
guidelines on capital requirements to be watered down to
mitigate any "negative effect" on growth, according to the
article.
The FT said the paper calls for a three-year delay to the
mandatory deadline to disclose leverage ratios, a measure of
bank borrowing and risk.
Banks across the world will have to follow Basel III accords
for disclosing the size and quality of their capital safety
buffers from 2013 to help reassure investors they are stable.
