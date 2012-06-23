CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
PARIS, June 23 French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in Paris on Wednesday, Hollande's office said on Saturday, as the two try to square their differing positions ahead of a summit on euro zone crisis measures.
"They will discuss the upcoming EU summit, the international situation and future Franco-German exchanges," the president's office said in a statement.
A spokesman for the German government told Reuters earlier on Saturday the meeting would take place. Merkel and Hollande met with the leaders of Spain and Italy in Rome on Friday to prepare the ground for the June 28-29 European Union summit.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.