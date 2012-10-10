* Seed maker had considered French field tests in 2013
* Study on Monsanto corn risks reignited controversy
* Vilmorin doing GM lab work in France, field tests in Spain
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Oct 10 French seed maker Vilmorin & Cie
SA has dropped plans to conduct field tests of
genetically modified (GM) crops next year in its home market
because debate over the technology remains too highly charged,
the company said on Wednesday.
Vilmorin, the world's fourth-largest seed group, had
envisaged conducting field tests in France next spring, its
finance director said, but had opted to suspend those plans.
"The political climate led us to put the question on hold
for now," Daniel Jacquemond said. "We don't want to be
provocative."
A study published last month by French researchers that
raised health concerns about a type of maize (corn) made by
Monsanto Co reignited controversy in France, where
opposition to the technology is fierce and commercial planting
of GM crops is banned.
Vilmorin did not comment on the study but argued GM crops
were necessary to support agricultural production.
"These are absolutely essential components for the
competitiveness of agriculture including Europe," Jacquemond
said in a presentation on the company's 2011/12 results.
Vilmorin, controlled by French farm cooperative Limagrain,
has in the past carried out open-field tests of GM plants in
France, but stopped such work due to the hostile climate marked
by protesters ransacking test sites.
The company is investing in research in France, including
into GM varieties, and opened three new laboratories in the past
year in a 40 million euro ($51.6 million) investment.
NEW PRODUCTS
It is also continuing field trials in three other European
Union countries, notably in Spain, which is the largest grower
of GM maize in the 27-member EU.
The field tests under way in Europe are contributing to the
group's development of its own GM varieties in partnership with
German peer KWS SAAT AG, and which could lead to the
market launch of new products in four years, Vilmorin said.
Vilmorin sells GM seeds, mainly maize, outside Europe but
does not have its own patented traits, which means it uses
strains under licence from rival companies such as Monsanto.
The group has been seeking to expand its international
presence through a series of small acquisitions and Jacquemond
said it hopes to conclude two further deals, one in Brazil and
one in Asia ex-China, in coming months.
The group aims to raise its market share in maize in Brazil
to 10 percent by 2015, from 2 to 3 percent, and to 20 percent in
India by 2020 from 8 to 9 percent, he added.
For its financial year through June 2013, the group said it
expects its crop seed business to continue strong growth on the
back of attractive grain prices for farmers, while its vegetable
seed division should recover from a hit to demand last year
linked to health crises in Europe and the United States.
It is forecasting like-for-like sales growth of more than 6
percent, compared with 11 percent in 2011/12, and a current
operating margin of 11 percent, close to last year's 10.8
percent.