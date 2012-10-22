PARIS Oct 22 A study last month pointing to
health risks from a type of genetically modified maize and a
related pesticide did not provide grounds for questioning
previous safety approvals, the French government said on Monday.
The study by researchers at the University of Caen said rats
fed on Monsanto's NK603 GM maize (corn) or exposed to
the company's top-selling Roundup weed killer were at higher
risk of suffering tumours, multiple organ damage and premature
death.
The research reignited controversy over GM food in France,
where the biotechnology is unpopular and growing of GM crops is
banned, and led the government to raise the possibility of a
freeze on EU imports of the NK603 corn.
The government requested the opinion of health agency ANSES
and biotechnology advisory council HCB, and in their conclusions
released on Monday both bodies said the University of Caen study
did not demonstrate the toxicity of the Monsanto products.
"On this basis, there is therefore no need to go back on the
authorisations issued for the NK603 maize and the Roundup weed
killer," the French farm, environment and health ministries said
in a joint statement.
The scientific opinions of the French experts went along
with those of EU food safety watchdog EFSA and a number of
scientists in France and elsewhere who said the University of
Caen paper was flawed and provided insufficient evidence.
However, ANSES said the Caen study had raised the issue of
longer-term risks linked to GM food and called for more publicly
funded research into the question.
The Caen researchers argued that their lifetime testing of
rats were more pertinent than the 90-day feeding trials that
form the basis of GM crop approvals, since three months is only
the equivalent of early adulthood in rats.
The French government reiterated a call for an overhaul of
EU procedures for approving GM varieties and pesticides, and
also reaffirmed its ban on growing GM crops.
The unpopularity of GM food in Europe has repeatedly held up
their approval at EU level and only one GM crop, Monsanto's MON
810 maize, is currently grown on a commercial scale in Europe.
However, the bloc imports millions of tonnes of GM corn and
soybeans each year from major growers including the United
States, Argentina and Brazil to help feed the EU's livestock.
In the latest example, the EU's executive has just
authorised the import of Syngenta's MIR 162 maize.