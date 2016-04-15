PARIS, April 15 France's top administrative
court on Friday overturned a government decree banning the
cultivation of a type of genetically modified (GMO) maize
produced by U.S. group Monsanto.
The court said the decree from 2014 did not demonstrate
serious health or environmental risks as required by European
Union rules in order to withdraw a GMO crop already approved at
EU level.
GMO crops are widely grown in the Americas but remain
controversial in Europe and have been strongly opposed by
France, the EU's biggest grain producer.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ingrid Melander)