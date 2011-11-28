PARIS Nov 28 France's highest court on Monday overturned a ban on the growth and use in France of a genetically modified (GM) maize developed by U.S. biotech company Monsanto, saying the farm ministry lacked the authority to impose the measure.

The decision follows a ruling by the European Court of Justice in early September saying France had based its decision to impose a moratorium on the growing of Monsanto's insect-resistant MON810 maize on the wrong EU legislation.

"Drawing on the consequences of the ECJ's ruling, the State Council finds that the agriculture ministry could not justify its authority to issue the decrees, failing to give proof of the existence of a particularly high level of risk for the health and the environment," it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Anthony Barker)