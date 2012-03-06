PARIS, March 6 France will reinstate a ban
on the cultivation of Monsanto's MON810 maize (corn) in
the next few days, in time to prevent the genetically modified
grain being sown this year, an official at the farm ministry
said on Tuesday.
Paris banned MON810 maize in 2008, citing environmental
risks. The decision was overturned by the country's highest
court in November on the basis that it was not sufficiently
justified, leading the government to say it would look at all
ways to maintain the freeze.
France, which will face a presidential election next month
and where public opinion is fiercely opposed to genetically
modified organisms (GMO), asked the European Commission last
month to suspend the authorisation to sow the maize, the only
GMO crop allowed for cultivation in the European Union.
The ministry will publish a safety clause banning the
growing of MON810 maize based on evidence sent to the EU
executive and on any new evidence coming out of a public
consultation it launched after sending its request to Brussels,
the official said.
"A safety clause will be taken in the coming days on the
basis of what was given to the Commission and the return of the
public consultation," the official told Reuters.
The source declined to say whether comments submitted during
the consultation, which closes on Tuesday evening, contained new
evidence the ministry could use to back its upcoming decision to
ban cultivation of the insect-resistant MON810 maize.
The French government's request to the EU Commission was
based on "significant risks for the environment" shown in recent
scientific studies, mainly one by the European Food Safety
Agency (EFSA) in December on "bt11" GMO maize which said its
conclusions also apply in some respects to the MON810.
Global seeds giant Monsanto, which says its GMO maize is
perfectly safe, said in January it would not sell MON810 in
France in 2012 and beyond.