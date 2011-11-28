PARIS Nov 28 France will seek to maintain a ban on the cultivation of genetically modified maize (corn) despite a ruling by the country's highest court that annulled it, French Agriculture Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

France's highest court earlier on Monday said a decision to ban the growing of a GMO maize developed by U.S. biotech firm Monsanto had not been sufficiently justified by the French agriculture ministry.

"France will examin all ways to maintain the ban on GMO maize despite the State Council's decision," Le Maire told reporters at the National Assembly. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)