PARIS Oct 28 French President Francois Hollande
is in favour of a law to force Internet search engines like
Google to pay a fee for displaying links to newspaper
articles, daily Le Figaro reported on Sunday.
Press associations in France and other European countries
want Google to pay when it displays links to newspapers in
Internet searches. In return, Google has threatened to stop
indexing articles from the French press.
Le Figaro said Hollande, who is due to meet with Google
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt on Monday, told representatives
of the French regional press last week that he would back
legislation for a search levy as soon as January.
Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said search engines like
Google captured part of the value added in an article when they
indexed them.
Asked on France 5 television whether Google should be taxed
for indexing news, he said: "How long can the international
community accept the evaporation of value-added, whether it's in
France, German and Spain?"