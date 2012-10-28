PARIS Oct 28 French President Francois Hollande is in favour of a law to force Internet search engines like Google to pay a fee for displaying links to newspaper articles, daily Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

Press associations in France and other European countries want Google to pay when it displays links to newspapers in Internet searches. In return, Google has threatened to stop indexing articles from the French press.

Le Figaro said Hollande, who is due to meet with Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt on Monday, told representatives of the French regional press last week that he would back legislation for a search levy as soon as January.

Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said search engines like Google captured part of the value added in an article when they indexed them.

Asked on France 5 television whether Google should be taxed for indexing news, he said: "How long can the international community accept the evaporation of value-added, whether it's in France, German and Spain?"