PARIS Oct 29 President Francois Hollande told
Google's chief executive on Monday that France would
legislate to force the web search engine to pay for displaying
links to news articles unless it struck a deal with French media
outlets.
Press associations in France, and other European countries,
want Google to pay when it displays links to newspapers in
Internet searches.
In reply, Google has threatened to stop indexing articles
from the French press.
"The President ... said he hoped negotiations between Google
and press organs could begin quickly and conclude before the end
of the year," Hollande's office said in a statement after his
meeting with Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
If no deal were struck, France would press ahead with a law
similar to one being drafted in Germany, the statement said.
Earlier this month Brazil's National Association of
Newspapers stopped using search engine aggregator Google News,
arguing that it refused to pay for content and was driving
traffic away from newspaper sites.