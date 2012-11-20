Nov 20 () - France is in talks with Google over an
ongoing tax audit and payment of back taxes, the country's
budget minister said on Tuesday, adding the administration had
"convincing" proof to back up its claims.
Tax authorities are examining whether Google's practice of
charging French advertisers via its European headquarters in
Ireland led it to underpay taxes in France.
Jerome Cahuzac said the company has been asked to regularise
its tax affairs, adding that if talks fail the issue could go to
court.
Cahuzac was speaking at a press conference on fiscal fraud
in which he referred to the Google situation without citing the
company by name, instead referring to a "search engine."
European Union rules on freedom of trade within the bloc
generally allow firms to freely sell into one EU market from
another.
Key to proving that Google should pay more taxes in France
would be to show that enough work is done by French staff on
French soil to merit that more of the revenues and profits be
declared in the country, according to tax experts who are not
involved in the Google case.
Without giving specifics, Cahuzac said that "evidence shows
a business activity based in France that is uncontestable."
Google, the world's No 1 Internet search engine, has been
investigated by the French tax authority since June 30, 2011
when its three offices in Paris were searched and computers and
documents seized, according to court documents reviewed by
Reuters.
Google sought to have the results of the searches thrown
out, arguing that the tax authorities misrepresented themselves,
but a court ruled against the search engine in August 2012.
Earlier this month, satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine
reported without citing sources that the government had demanded
1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in back taxes from the company.
It later reported that the back taxes could be up to 1.7 billion
euros, again without citing sources.
Google has denied repeatedly that it had received such a tax
claim from the French authorities.
"Google conforms with the tax laws in all the countries
where the company operates," said a spokeswoman in an emailed
statement on Tuesday.
"We co-operate with local authorities and we work with them
to answer their questions about Google France and our services."
Google France reported sales of 68.7 million euros in 2010,
the most recent period for which accounts are available. In that
year, the company paid French income taxes of 2 million euros on
its 4.4 million euros of income.
France, along with Britain and Germany, are intensifying
efforts to clamp down on loopholes that allow big international
companies to minimise their tax bills.
Last week, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem
told reporters France was discussing ways to tax internet
companies both at the national and international levels.