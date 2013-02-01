* Google inks deal with French media- president's office
* No payment for links, to help grow online revenue
* Germany still pushing for 'pay to link' deal
PARIS, Feb 1 Google is to pay 60
million euros ($82 mln) into a special fund to help French media
develop their presence on the Internet under a top-level deal
signed on Friday, but will not pay them for posting links to
their content.
French publishers had been pushing for Google to pay them
licensing fees for listing headlines and snippets of articles in
its search engine results.
The agreement, signed by President Francois Hollande and
Google's executive chairman Eric Schmidt, follows months of
talks between local media companies and the Internet search
giant which were brokered by a government-appointed mediator.
Google settled a similar case with Belgian publishers in
December by helping them boost online revenue, but still faces a
dispute with publishers in Germany.
Schmidt said in a Google blog post on Friday's deal in
France that in addition to paying into the fund Google would
help publishers increase their revenue using its advertising
technology.
Hollande had threatened to draft legislation to force Google
to pay media for posting links to their content if no deal was
signed, and during the talks Google was hit with a tax audit
over its practice of charging French advertisers via its
European headquarters in Ireland.
In November satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine had said the
government had demanded 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in back
taxes from the company.