* Restaurants across France to offer cut-price menus
* Week-long event aims to win fans for haute cuisine
* Bus at Paris landmarks to serve high-class meals
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, August 21 A week-long celebration of
gastronomy aims to tempt would-be gourmands on tight budgets
into the world of fine French dining next month with two-for-one
fixed-price meals at more than a thousand restaurants across the
country.
In its third year, "Tous au Restaurant," or "Everyone to the
Restaurant" has signed up 1,200 eateries, both Michelin-starred
and more modest establishments, to offer diners a set
three-course meal at a reduced price from Sept. 17-23.
"It's about democratizing gastronomy, which is thought of as
expensive," Jean-Bernard Bros, deputy mayor of Paris in charge
of tourism, told Reuters. "It attracts clients who aren't
necessarily in the habit of going to new restaurants."
France has a long and rich culinary heritage, at the apogee
of which sits the "gastronomic meal," a ritual-laden social
tradition added to UNESCO's cultural heritage list in 2010.
But French cuisine - frequently infused with butter and
cream - is often perceived as fussy and out of touch with modern
appetites for simpler, healthier food.
With a looming recession also weighing on diners' choices, a
new generation of chefs has sought to combat that image with
lighter menus and more casual eateries offering quality meals at
affordable prices.
Online bookings open for Tous au Restaurant on Sept. 5.
At a lunch to promote the event, organizers and members of
the press convened 125 metres (410 feet) in the air at the Jules
Verne, the Eiffel Tower restaurant of celebrity chef Alain
Ducasse who dreamt up the idea three years ago.
"We're killing ourselves - gastronomically!" said Bros, as
waiters brought out a sample menu of appetizers which may be on
offer in September - cucumber gelee with creme fraiche and a raw
sea bream served with lime zest and shredded egg.
The food fest continued at Citrus Etoile off the
Champs-Elysees where cod poached in a ginger and sake court
bouillon and a simple puree of tiny green peas graced the
tables.
Musing on last year's event, which attracted more than
400,000 people across France, chef Gilles Epie said his eatery
was crammed with eager eaters from old to young.
"We were booked for the whole week within one and a half
hours," he said. "There were people who came from the provinces,
young people who were 20 years old, really it was neat."
Organizers say the week-long festival is not designed to be
a money-maker - Epie said his restaurant just breaks even - but
is instead intended to encourage those who are discovering the
world of gastronomy for the first time.
At the same time, they say, it may open doors to young
people who might want to make a career of the so-called "metiers
de bouche" - literally "professions of the mouth."
New this year is a bus transformed into a mobile restaurant
- the "Resto Truck" - that will park at emblematic spots in the
French capital and serve 80 meals at lunch and dinner, each
helmed by a different chef.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mike Collett-White)