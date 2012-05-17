(Specifies type of Citroen car in 7th para)
PARIS May 17 French President Francois Hollande
tried to distance himself from his conservative predecessor's
showbusiness style on Thursday, ordering his ministers to cut
transport costs, refuse freebie holidays, and surrender
expensive gifts.
The guidelines were contained in a code of ethics presented
to the first meeting of his 34-member left-wing cabinet that he
unveiled after an election victory that made him France's first
Socialist president in nearly two decades.
A statement on the ethics code said ministers needed to lead
by example and avoid all conflicts of interest.
They should use trains rather than planes where a trip was
no longer than three hours, scrupulously respect the rules of
the road, and declare financial interests for publication in
addition to refusing holiday offers and expensive gifts, it
said. Any gift worth more than 150 euros would have to be
surrendered.
Hollande's conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy was
obliged to crack down on ministers' travel last year after a
scandal erupted over a private holiday a foreign affairs
minister took in Tunisia in the early days of an uprising that
marked the beginning of a series of popular uprisings across the
Arab world.
Many French voters also came to associate Sarkozy with a
high-rolling lifestyle due to his wife's background as a model,
his wealthy businessmen friends, his luxury holidays and his
penchant for expensive watches.
Tasked with reviving a sickly economy at a time when many
French voters are seeing their incomes squeezed, Hollande is
keen to project a more modest image. For his inauguration, he
deliberately chose a Citroen hybrid car, handing the struggling
company some welcome television exposure.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Osborn)