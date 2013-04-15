* Wealth list risking riling public as economic gloom weighs
PARIS, April 15 France's Socialist government
contains eight millionaires, a list of ministers' personal
assets showed on Monday, dealing a blow to the image built by
President Francois Hollande of a team enduring frugal salaries
and no-frills travel.
The inventory, part of a scramble by Hollande to quieten an
outcry over an ex-budget minister's undeclared Swiss bank
account, exposed Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius as having a 6.5
million euro ($8.50 million) fortune, excluding his art
collection.
Michele Delaunay, junior minister for the elderly, declared
a largely inherited fortune of 5.4 million euros, mostly in
property, while Labour Minister Michel Sapin and Health Minister
Marisol Touraine listed 2 million and 1.4 million respectively.
Even Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who makes a show of
enjoying camping holidays, has a 1.5 million euro fortune.
Hollande's decision to make public the property and savings
of all 38 ministers has been criticised as voyeuristic by
opposition conservatives but several ministers showed willing by
making early declarations last week.
Hollande hopes the move - unprecedented in a country where
wealth is considered a private matter - will calm a media frenzy
over his former budget minister that has undermined his
authority as he tries to convince the world he can get public
finances in order.
His tactic could backfire, however, if the public takes
umbrage at so many millionaire ministers when households are
suffering economic stagnation and rampant unemployment.
The average French wage is 1,600 euros ($2,100) a month and
unemployment has risen steadily under Hollande to hit 10.6
percent, close to an all-time record, as growth remains stalled.
"It's a huge wealth," Delaunay admitted in an interview with
regional daily Sud-Ouest. "The opposition is going to have a
field day with this image of rich Socialists."
A survey by pollster Ifop, published in the weekly Journal
du Dimanche on Sunday, found 63 percent of respondents felt
politicians' assets should be published, but 70 percent said
they would not be shocked to discover great fortunes.
The list, posted on the government's website in line with a
promise by Hollande last week, also listed a junior minister of
overseas territories, a junior education minister and a sports
minister just scraping into the millionaires' league.
Hollande has always made a point of his disinterest in
money, an attitude that won him fans in a country that has a
deep distaste for visible wealth and made the shock even greater
when ex-budget minister Jerome Cahuzac admitted this month that
he had lied in parliament over his Swiss account.
Soon after winning power last May, Hollande slashed his own
and his ministers' salaries by 30 percent and ordered members of
the government to travel by train rather than plane.
He also reported assets worth 1.17 million euros when he
took power, after a lifetime career in the Socialist Party.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, an outspoken leftist
who has gone out on a limb fighting to save ailing industrial
plants, came in just short of millionaire status with 920,000
euros.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
