* PM ousts energy minister over unscripted drilling move

* Gaffes seen as weak government control, direction

* Hollande image hit by public relations gaffes

By Muriel Boselli and Nicholas Vinocur

PARIS, June 27 France's six-week-old government is starting to look uncomfortably gaffe-prone after ditching an energy minister days into the job for single-handedly announcing a freeze on oil exploration permits off the coast of French Guiana.

The hasty removal of Nicole Bricq, who was transferred to the trade ministry on Friday as the drilling permits were quietly reconfirmed, has sparked accusations that the Socialist government caved into pressure from powerful oil firms.

It was also the latest in a string of indications that President Francois Hollande exerts poor control over a team that is gaining a reputation for speaking and acting too freely.

Hollande was embarrassed this month when his partner Valerie Trierweiler reacted jealously to his backing of his ex-companion Segolene Royal in a parliamentary election by sending a clumsy Twitter message expressing her support for a rival candidate.

Before Hollande could tell his team to keep quiet, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said publicly that Trierweiler should show some reserve, while Socialist Party chief Martine Aubry said Trierweiler be more discreet.

In late May the new education minister infuriated teachers and parents by unilaterally announcing a change to public school schedules, forcing Ayrault to quickly backpedal.

"These kind of incidents take time to filter into the public's mind but when they do, they can take a very serious and lasting toll on a politician's image," said Jean-Daniel Levy, an analyst at pollster Harris Interactive.

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy's celebration of his 2007 victory with a lavish dinner with industry magnates at a plush Paris restaurant came to symbolise his excesses.

"At first it had no impact. Two years later, it was a symbol of all that was wrong with Sarkozy's presidency," Levy said.

SHELL PRESSURE

Bricq was unceremoniously dropped last week after she announced that all new exploration permits in French Guiana, where France recently discovered large oil reserves, would be put on hold, notably those of Royal Dutch Shell.

Noel Mamere, a prominent Greens Party politician, told Reuters she had been punished for taking a brave stance.

"Nicole Bricq was sidelined from the Ecology (and Energy) Ministry because she adopted a courageous posture with Shell, which is destroying the coast of Guiana and which is going to do the same thing in Greenland and the Arctic," Mamere said.

A government source close to the matter said Shell had pressured the government to rein in Bricq. "What is sure is that there was pressure that came from Shell," the source said.

The gaffe highlighted the ministerial inexperience in Hollande's cabinet which reflects the Socialists' long stint out of power before this month's election win.

Critics say the minister should have known better than to announce such measures before consulting cabinet colleagues and that the furore is characteristic of Hollande's hands-off managerial style.

The news stunned local representatives in Guiana, a French-ruled overseas region which banks on returns from oil production to alleviate poverty.

"It was on the 6 a.m. newsflash in Cayenne that we learned that the permits were suspended, it was a shock," Chantal Berthelot, member of parliament for Guiana, told Reuters by telephone.

The government backtracked on the permit suspension but says it will carry on with a review of exploration rights which could lead to a new permit halt, said government spokeswoman Natalie Vallaud-Belkacem on Wednesday.

A Shell spokeswoman said the group did not have any influence over ministerial moves.

The spat, and the tweet scandal, come as polls point to a short honeymoon for Hollande. Surveys give him approval ratings of 55 to 61 percent - lower than for Sarkozy at the same period - as economy gloom and the euro zone debt crisis weighs.

As Hollande seeks support for pro-growth policies in Europe, he has come under fire for clumsy diplomacy, arriving late to several international meetings and missing U.S. President Barack Obama's speech at a NATO roundtable in Chicago in May.

In a breach of protocol, he invited Germany's left-wing opposition leaders to the presidential palace for talks before having invited Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Editing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Jon Boyle)