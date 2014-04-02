PARIS, April 2 Segolene Royal, the ex-partner of President Francois Hollande who herself ran for president in 2007, was appointed energy and environment minister in a government shakeup announced by Hollande's chief of staff on Wednesday.

Royal's return to frontline politics came in a cabinet reshuffle after heavy losses for the ruling Socialists in local elections. Farm Minister Stephane Le Foll, one of Hollande's closest allies, was reappointed in the new team and takes up additional duties as government spokesman. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)