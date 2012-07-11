PARIS, July 11 The recent rally in grain prices
is excessive and should be passed on to consumers in meat prices
to avoid hurting breeders who use cereals to feed their animals,
the head of France's largest farm union said on Wednesday.
Wheat and maize (corn) prices in Europe have surged around
25 percent since mid-June and U.S. soymeal, widely used in feed
in Europe, hit an all time high on Wednesday as concerns mounted
over serious drought-related damage to crops in the United
States and lower than forecast harvests in Ukraine and Russia.
"If you look over the past three weeks there is no objective
justification today to see prices rocket like they are now,"
said Xavier Beulin, head of the FNSEA, by far France's largest
farm union, and a grain grower himself.
"We are really concerned because we see the spectre of
2007/2008 with this rally, partly amplified by financial
speculation to make prices rise," he said.
World food prices increased dramatically in 2007 and the
first half of 2008, leading to global political and economical
instability that prompted riots in some poor countries.
Beulin said he would ask on Wednesday that the French body
which monitors food prices and margins use an agreement sealed
last year with the retail industry to start talks, mainly with
supermarkets, so that consumer prices such as those for milk,
beef or poultry be indexed on the rise in grain prices.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron
Henderson)