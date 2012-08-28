PARIS Aug 28 G20 nations taking stock of the
third global food price surge in four years will wait for
September's crop report from the US Department of Agriculture
before deciding whether to take joint action on the issue,
France's farm minister said on Tuesday.
Senior officials held a conference call on Monday on rising
prices after drought in the United states and poor crops from
Russia and the Black Sea bread basket stirred new fears about
food supply and inflation.
"There will be a communication at the end of September. I
will wait for the results given by the United States around
Sept. 12 on the latest estimates for corn supplies," French
Agriculture and Food Minister Stephane Le Foll told BFM TV.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Veronica Brown
and Keiron Henderson)