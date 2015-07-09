* Farm office, like ministry, sees 37.9 mln T soft wheat crop

* But says wheat crop ratings fell sharply in past month

* Spring barley, maize suffer more from dry, hot spell

* FranceAgriMer cuts wheat stocks on increased exports (Combines harvest and stocks estimates, adds comments from news conference)

By Valerie Parent

PARIS, July 9 France is on course for a big wheat harvest this summer despite a sharp fall in crop ratings during a dry, hot spell in the past month, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Thursday.

In its first outlook for the 2015 harvest in the European Union's top grain grower, the office forecast French soft wheat production of 37.9 million tonnes, up 1.1 percent from 2014 and in line with a farm ministry estimate this week.

Like the ministry, it saw a rise in area offsetting an expected decrease in average yield.

The office's wheat harvest outlook, based on regional reports on July 1-2 and released at a monthly news conference, was above many trade estimates that see the French crop at 36.5-37 million tonnes in the wake of a dry, hot spell.

It said, however, that the condition of soft wheat declined again last week, with 75 percent of crops rated good or excellent by July 6 against 78 percent a week earlier.

This meant the good-to-excellent ratings for soft wheat have now lost 12 points in the past month, Bertrand Naturel, head of FranceAgriMer's crop monitoring service, told reporters.

But wheat, almost exclusively a winter crop in France, appeared to have been less affected by weather than later-sown maize and spring barley, he said.

"Less developed crops are suffering most, particularly spring barley where we are seeing sharp declines in later-maturing zones in Picardy and Burgundy," he said.

The good/excellent score for spring barley fell 7 points last week to 66 percent, bringing its monthly drop to 17 points. Maize (corn) fell more steeply last week, losing 10 points to 71 percent, taking its monthly decline to 13 points.

Harvesting of winter barley, the first cereal to be cut in the French crop cycle, was 85 percent complete by July 6, and results so far suggested quality was good and the effect of a recent heatwave limited, Remi Haquin, head of FranceAgriMer's grains committee, said.

The soft wheat harvest was 15 percent complete by Monday, with talk of decent quality, officials said.

FranceAgriMer also matched the farm ministry's estimate for a total barley harvest of 11.7 million tonnes, little changed from last year's 11.8 million.

The office earlier cut its estimate of soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2014/15 season on June 30 to 2.7 million tonnes, reflecting an increase in French exports.

The revised stockpile was now close to a normal level and end-of-season exports had confirmed exceptionally strong demand this season from Asia, officials said.

Maize stocks were trimmed but remained high at 3.3 million tonnes, with brisk exports within the EU failing to absorb fully a bumper 2014 crop, they said.

(Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Dale Hudson)