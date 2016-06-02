ATHENS, June 2 France wants to support Greece's
economic recovery through investments, French Prime Minister
Manuel Valls told a Greek newspaper on Thursday, hours before he
arrives in Athens on an official visit.
"Yes, of course (France is interested in investing in
Greece). We are urging more French businesses to look into
investment prospects because we want to assist Greece's economic
recovery," Valls told Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.
Valls, who has taken a tough stance against the hardline CGT
union that has spearheaded strikes in France, shutting down
refineries and disrupting fuel supplies, said areas of interest
include energy, tourism, transportation and agriculture.
Paris has been supportive of Athens during acrimonious talks
with official lenders on debt relief and will continue to do so,
Valls said.
"This is the message I will deliver to (Greek Prime
Minister) Alexis Tsipras," he told the paper.
He said the Eurogroup's agreement on May 24 to release
bailout funds to Athens sends a positive signal and adds
credibility to Greece's prospects of returning to market
financing by the end of its economic aid programme in 2018.
"The place of Greece is inside the European Union and the
euro zone. This is the steady position of France and the reason
we strove so much last year ... to reach an agreement," Valls
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)